Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one RBI and two steals in Monday's 9-8 loss to Tampa Bay.

Ramirez returned to Cleveland's lineup after missing a few games with an elbow issue and didn't skip a beat. He hadn't stolen a base since swiping a pair on May 19 and is now up to eight on the year. The 28-year-old infielder is 8-for-20 (.400) with seven runs scored and five extra-base hits over his last six appearances. Ramirez improved his slash line to .268/.349/.536.