Indians' Jose Ramirez: Still battling soreness

Ramirez's absence Friday against the Nationals is due to hand soreness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The news is hardly a surprise, as Ramirez returned faster than expected from a broken hamate bone. He'll get at least one day to rest, though whether he returns Saturday could depend at least partially on whether Cleveland is still in the Wild Card hunt.

