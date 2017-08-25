Indians' Jose Ramirez: Stops 0-for-17 slide Thursday

Ramirez broke and 0-for-17 slump by going 2-for-5, notching his MLB-leading 40th double of the season, and scored a run in Thursday's win against the Red Sox.

After maintaining a batting average above .300 for 58 straight games dating back to since June 17, Ramirez's mark dropped to .298 during his recent four-game slide. He's still slashing an impressive .299/.335/.518 on the year, but the 24-year-old owns a paltry .192/.250/.295 line over 20 games in August. Unfortunately, Ramirez's post All-Star numbers in 2017 align with his history of second-half struggles.