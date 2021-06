Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Friday's win over the Mariners.

Ramirez reached base in all five of his plate appearances Friday, and he has been seeing the ball well of late -- he has hit safely in all but one of his seven games this month while posting four multi-hit contests in that stretch. The star third baseman is hitting .429 with a 1.162 OPS across his first 31 plate appearances this month.