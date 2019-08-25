Indians' Jose Ramirez: Surgery on tap
Ramirez, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery Monday in New York to repair his fractured right hand, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The Indians won't have an update on a projected timeline for Ramirez's return until after the procedure is completed, but the 26-year-old looks at major risk of missing the remainder of the regular season. Cleveland called up Yu Chang from Triple-A Columbus to shore up the club's depth in the infield, but utility man Mike Freeman is the leading candidate to see most of the action at third base while Ramirez is sidelined. The team could also scour the waiver market for potential solutions at the hot corner.
