Indians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes 22nd base
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a run and stolen base in a 4-0 victory against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old is hitting .324 in July, so he's made progress with the bat, but he hit .191 in April and then .216 in June, so he has a big hole to climb out of during the second half. The category where he's consistently contributed all season has been stolen bases. He now has 22 steals in just 26 attempts, putting him on pace to approach a new career high in stolen bases despite just a .313 on-base percentage. Ramirez is batting .236 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI and 48 runs in 369 at-bats as well.
