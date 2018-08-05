Indians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes 26th base
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday against the Angels.
Ramirez only reached base once but made it count, stealing his 26th base in the eighth inning. He now has four steals in his last five games, pushing him into a tie for the American League lead with Dee Gordon. After a seven game hitless streak -- during which he went 0-for-16 -- Ramirez extended his hitting streak to five games with Saturday's performance and remains one of the most valuable players regardless of format.
