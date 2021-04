Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Ramirez got aboard in the fifth inning on a single and stole second. The third baseman is already up to three steals in 14 games this year. Ramirez has added three homers, seven RBI, five runs scored and a .231/.305/.423 slash line through 59 plate appearances.