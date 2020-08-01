Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.
The good version of Ramirez has shown up to begin 2020. Through eight games, the 27-year-old is hitting .429 (12-for-28) with two homers, five RBI, seven runs and one steal, and his 5:7 BB:K is more in line with his huge 2018 performance that last year's uneven effort.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Homers twice in win•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits double in season opener•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Cracks two homers in spring•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: 'Fine' after being hit by pitch•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hit by pitch, limps to dugout•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Remains out Sunday•