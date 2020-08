Ramirez went 0-for-3 but drew two walks, scored two runs, and stole two bases Wednesday against the Pirates.

Ramirez was hitless but found other ways to be productive, coming around to score both times he reached base on free passes. His pair of his stolen bases came in the eighth inning, when he stole second and third base one batter apart. Ramirez now has five stolen bases for the season, and is hitting .256/.364/.500 with five home runs, 19 runs scored and 18 RBI across 107 plate appearances.