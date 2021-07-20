site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Takes seat Tuesday
Ramirez Is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
The 28-year-old sits following an 0-for-3 performance Monday, which lowered his average to .180 in 12 games this month. Ernie Clement is starting at third base and batting ninth Tuesday.
