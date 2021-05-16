Ramirez went 3-for-3 with three doubles, a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Seattle.

Ramirez was productive at the plate, and his lone run came on an Eddie Rosario groundout in the sixth inning. For the year, Ramirez is slashing .261/.344/.575 with 11 home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and four stolen bases in 154 plate appearances. The third baseman has produced a .314 ISO, right in line with the .315 mark he had last year as a strong power hitter in the heart of Cleveland's order.