Indians' Jose Ramirez: Three-hit game
Ramirez went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's win over the Twins, hitting his fourth home run of the season.
Ramirez was one of four Cleveland batters to go deep in Tuesday's contest, hitting a solo shot off of Twins starter Jake Odorizzi to lead off the sixth. Ramirez also collected a couple of singles to make this his first three-hit game of the year. It's only his second multi-hit game on the season, and he still has yet to record a double (he led all of baseball last year with 56 doubles). He's sitting at a .200/.323/.418 slash line, but the season is still very young.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Continues early struggles•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Snaps 0-for-15 skid with homer•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Exits with finger laceration•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Returns to lineup•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Scheduled to play Monday•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.