Indians' Jose Ramirez: Three-hit night with two RBI

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Ramirez slashed an RBI-double -- his 28th two-bagger of the year -- in the third and later squared up an RBI-single in the fifth. Ramirez is hitting .298 on the season and is one of just four MLB players with an OPS over 1.000. The 25-year-old is tied for the MLB-lead in homers (32) while coming up sixth in RBI (78) and second in stolen bases (25). Ramirez continues to make his MVP case with his stellar season.

