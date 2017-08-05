Indians' Jose Ramirez: Ties MLB lead with 34th double Friday

Ramirez went 1-for-4, tying for the major-league lead with his 34th double of the year, and scored a run in Friday's win against the Yankees.

A year removed from finishing third with 46 doubles, Ramirez is attempting to top the league in that category this season. He's on pace to hit more than 50 of them, while at the same time chasing 30 home runs and 20 steals. Among AL third baseman, Ramirez leads the group in all three slash categories with his .322/.375/.561 line through 106 games.