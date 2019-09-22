Indians' Jose Ramirez: Tracking toward return Tuesday

The Indians are expected to activate Ramirez (hand) from the 10-day injured list and insert him into the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After undergoing surgery Aug. 26 to remove the hamate bone from his right hand, Ramirez made swift progress in his recovery and looks on track to return before the regular season ends, something that didn't appear possible when he was shut down with the injury. The Indians were convinced to bring Ramirez back early after he fielded ground balls and took batting practice from both sides of the plate in recent days before advancing to facing live pitching Saturday. So long as Ramirez's return to action Tuesday goes well and the Indians aren't eliminated from playoff contention before the regular-season finale Sept. 29, expect him to start in each of Tribe's last six games.