Indians' Jose Ramirez: Walks off White Sox

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a walkoff two-run homer in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

The home run is only Ramirez's third of the season as he has yet to fully break out from his spring slump. The 26-year-old has a .205/.298/.318 slash line and nine stolen bases over 132 at-bats for the season, though he is 10-for-34 (.294 average) over the last nine games.

More News
Our Latest Stories