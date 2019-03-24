Indians' Jose Ramirez: X-ray shows no fracture

Ramirez's X-ray on his knee revealed no signs of a fracture, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Ramirez fouled a ball off his knee Sunday against the White Sox and had to be carted off the field. He appears to have escaped serious injury, though his return timetable remains unclear. If he misses time to start the year, Max Moroff, Brad Miller and Eric Stamets would all be likely to start somewhere in the infield, with Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor each heading to the injured list with calf strains.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...