Indians' Jose Ramirez: X-rays come back clean

Manager Terry Francona said X-rays on Ramirez's forearm came back negative, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This is welcomed news for Ramirez and the Indians, as Thursday's tests seem to indicate he avoided any sort of serious injury after being hit by a pitch in the forearm. Francona didn't rule him out for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader, though he likely wouldn't start if he does end up seeing action. He should be good to go for this weekend's series against the Royals.