Naylor was shipped from San Diego to Cleveland on Monday as part of a six-player package for Mike Clevinger, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Naylor moves from one team with an outfield logjam to another, though he at least joins an organization that's guaranteed to have a designated hitter spot (Naylor's likely future home) available beyond this season. Just what sort of a role Naylor is able to carve out in Cleveland remains to be seen, as he's yet to make good on his potential at the plate, hitting a modest .253/.315/.405 in 317 career plate appearances. He has the potential to hit for both power and average eventually, and he's still just 23 years old, so there's certainly a chance he develops into a useful piece for his new team.