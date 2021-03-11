Naylor is the leading candidate to be Cleveland's Opening Day right fielder, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland has played Naylor exclusively in the outfield this spring as Jake Bauers and Bobby Bradley compete for the first base job. Naylor could find himself on the strong side of a platoon, but the job appears to be his to lose. He is hitting .214/.267/.357 with zero home runs, two strikeouts and one walk in 14 at-bats during Cactus League play. Prospect Daniel Johnson has outperformed Naylor thus far, but all indications are that Johnson will get more seasoning in the minors to start the year.