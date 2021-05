Naylor went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI in Monday's 8-6 win over the Royals.

His two-run blast off Jakob Junis in the seventh inning proved to be the key hit in the game, giving Cleveland an 8-3 lead. It was Naylor's first homer of the year, but the 23-year-old seems to be finding his rhythm at the plate, going 8-for-22 over the last six games with four doubles in addition to Monday's long ball.