Manager Terry Francona said Naylor suffered an unspecified leg fracture during Sunday's loss to the Twins, and the specifics of the injury remain unclear, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was carted off the field after colliding with teammate Ernie Clement while pursuing a pop fly in shallow right field, and it's now confirmed he's managing serious injury. It's safe to assume Naylor will be placed on the injured list, but the length of his absence won't be known until a more specific diagnosis is announced.