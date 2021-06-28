Naylor will return to Cleveland on Monday for further evaluation after he received an initial diagnosis of a "closed fracture and dislocation" of his right ankle upon exiting Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland expects to reveal a clearer timeline for Naylor's return to action once his medical evaluations are complete, but since the 24-year-old is already being scheduled for surgery, he'll be at risk of missing the remainder of the season. With Naylor headed to the injured list, the likes of Bobby Bradley, Harold Ramirez and Bradley Zimmer should be locked into near-everyday roles for the foreseeable future.