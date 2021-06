Naylor went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Cardinals.

Naylor doubled off Junior Fernandez in the ninth inning and scored on a Bradley Zimmer single. He has doubled in back-to-back games. The 24-year-old is slashing .255/.305/.397 with five home runs, 15 RBI and 22 runs in 197 plate appearances.