Naylor is expected to be Cleveland's primary left fielder for the remainder of the season, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Naylor couldn't carve out regular at-bats in a crowded outfield in San Diego, but he's apparently viewed as one of the best options in a similarly crowded group for his new team. He hasn't shown much at the plate thus far in his big-league career, hitting just .253/.315/.405 in 317 plate appearances over the last two seasons, but scouts have long believed he'll have the ability to hit for both power and average. He's actually hit better against lefties than righties thus far, though his .314/.340/.431 line against southpaws comes in a tiny sample of just 53 plate appearances, so it's still quite likely he winds up on the bench frequently against lefties.