Naylor went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's loss to Seattle.

Naylor scored Cleveland's first run in the fifth inning, then made the final score a little closer with a two-run blast in the ninth. The three-hit game was his third of the season. He is slashing .274/.315/.427 with three homers, 16 runs and 10 RBI across 124 plate appearances.