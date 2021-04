Naylor will start in right field and bat seventh Monday against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting Naylor has now started in each of Cleveland's first four games, with three of those assignments coming against southpaws. Cleveland appears to be using a platoon of Ben Gamel and Jordan Luplow in center field, but Naylor and Eddie Rosario look to have clear paths to everyday roles at the corner spots. Through his first three games, Naylor has gone 3-for-12 with a pair of doubles and a run.