Indians' Josh Naylor: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Naylor is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Naylor will head to the bench after starting the past two games with lefty Jordan Montgomery pitching for the Yankees. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat leadoff for Cleveland on Friday.
