Indians' Josh Naylor: Not starting Friday
Naylor is out of the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Naylor has two hits in his past 18 at-bats and will take a seat for the second time in the past three games. Jordan Luplow receives the start in left field for Cleveland, batting seventh.
