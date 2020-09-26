site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Josh Naylor: Not starting Saturday
Naylor isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Naylor went 1-for-4 over the past two games, and he'll get a breather even with a right-hander (Joe Musgrove) on the mound for Pittsburgh. Jordan Luplow will take over in left field Saturday.
