Naylor went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Reds.

The 23-year-old continues to string together hits, going 13-for-40 (.325) over his last 11 games with two homers, six RBI and eight runs, but the walks were a pleasant surprise as Naylor had drawn only four in 28 games on the season coming into Saturday. The hot streak has pushed his slash line up to .265/.312/.412 as he looks to give the Cleveland outfield a consistent threat it's been lacking in recent years.