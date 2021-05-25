site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Josh Naylor: On bench Tuesday
Naylor is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.
Naylor hits the bench with lefty Tarik Skubal on the mound for the Tigers. Harold Ramirez will start in right field.
