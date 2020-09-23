site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Josh Naylor: Sitting against righty
Naylor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Naylor typically starts against right-handed pitchers, but he'll head to the bench with an especially tough one (Lucas Giolito) on the bump for Chicago. Jordan Luplow replaces Naylor in left field.
