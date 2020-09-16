site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Josh Naylor: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Naylor is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Naylor will once again head to the bench with southpaw Jon Lester taking the mound for Chicago. Oscar Mercado will work in left field Wednesday for Cleveland.
