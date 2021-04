Naylor went 3-for-4 with a double and two singles in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Reds.

Naylor was effective at the plate, but he couldn't drive in any runs or score in the contest. The right fielder is slashing .273/.289/.364 with no homers, no RBI, three runs scored and no stolen bases in 12 games. He's likely to see most of the playing time in right field, although Franmil Reyes or Jordan Luplow are also in the mix at the position.