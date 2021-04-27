Naylor went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of singles in Monday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Naylor produced his second three-hit game of the year. The 23-year-old utilityman has settled into a near-everyday role at first base after Jake Bauers and Yu Chang both struggled to start the season. Naylor is slashing .258/.290/.348 with no home runs, no stolen bases, two RBI and four runs scored through 69 plate appearances. In addition to first base, he can also play in the corner outfield positions.