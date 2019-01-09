Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Avoids arbitration with Cleveland
Plawecki and the Indians agreed to a one-year, $1.1375 million contract Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Plawecki was acquired just three days prior and looks to be in line for a split with Roberto Perez behind the plate in Cleveland. Perez has never started more than 66 games behind the plate in Cleveland, typically playing a heavy backup role behind the now-departed Yan Gomes, but it remains to be seen whether Plawecki or Perez will be the leading man this season.
