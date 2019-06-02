Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Back to bench role
Plawecki is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Since top backstop Roberto Perez returned last weekend after a brief absence due to a concussion, Plawecki has settled into the clear No. 2 role behind the plate. After starting in Saturday's 5-2 win, Plawecki will head to the bench for the fifth time in seven games.
