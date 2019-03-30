Plawecki is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Plawecki wasn't behind the plate Thursday for the Tribe's Opening Day loss either, a firm indication he's viewed as the team's No. 2 backstop. Top option Roberto Perez hasn't shown much aptitude as a hitter over parts of six seasons in the big leagues, but the trust he's established with Cleveland's pitching staff should be enough to keep him ahead of Plawecki on the depth chart.