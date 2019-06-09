Plawecki is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Plawecki surprisingly drew starts behind the plate in the first two games of the series, going hitless Friday before hitting a solo home run and driving in another on a sacrifice fly in Saturday's 8-4 win. Despite that quality showing, Plawecki still maintains a lackluster .171/.263/.343 slash line for the season and looks like the clear No. 2 backstop behind Roberto Perez, who rejoins the lineup Sunday.