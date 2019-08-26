Plawecki went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Sunday in the Indians' 9-8 loss to the Royals in 10 innings.

Plawecki put the Indians on the board with a two-run shot off Royals starter Eric Skoglund in the third inning, then tied the game in the seventh with an RBI single. The backstop was making just his second start in seven games and isn't expected to see his playing time dramatically increase moving forward with Roberto Perez locked in as Cleveland's top catcher.