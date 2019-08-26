Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Drives in three runs
Plawecki went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Sunday in the Indians' 9-8 loss to the Royals in 10 innings.
Plawecki put the Indians on the board with a two-run shot off Royals starter Eric Skoglund in the third inning, then tied the game in the seventh with an RBI single. The backstop was making just his second start in seven games and isn't expected to see his playing time dramatically increase moving forward with Roberto Perez locked in as Cleveland's top catcher.
More News
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Moves back to bench•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Starting in series finale•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Benched after two straight starts•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Back to bench role•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Filling in for Perez•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Gets second start of series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....