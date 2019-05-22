Plawecki will start at catcher and bat ninth Wednesday against the Athletics.

He'll be filling in for top backstop Roberto Perez, who exited Tuesday's loss with a concussion. The Indians have indicated that Perez's head injury is only a mild one that won't force him to the 7-day injured list, but Plawecki could draw another handful of starts behind the dish while the team waits for Perez to gain full clearance.

