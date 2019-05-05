Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Gets second start of series
Plawecki will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Mariners, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Plawecki was previously behind the plate in Friday's series opener, going hitless in three at-bats in the Tribe's 2-1 win. Despite picking up his second start in three days, Plawecki still looks to be locked in as the No. 2 catcher behind Roberto Perez, whose defense prowess provides greater value to the Indians than Plawecki's on-base skills.
