Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Moves back to bench
Plawecki is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Plawecki was behind the plate in Saturday's 7-2 win, finishing 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored while also reaching base when he was hit by a pitch. The backstop was making just his fifth start of the second half and continues to serve as the clear No. 2 catcher behind Roberto Perez, who checks back into the starting nine for Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Starting in series finale•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Benched after two straight starts•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Back to bench role•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Filling in for Perez•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Gets second start of series•
-
Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Swats first homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...