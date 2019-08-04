Plawecki is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Plawecki was behind the plate in Saturday's 7-2 win, finishing 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored while also reaching base when he was hit by a pitch. The backstop was making just his fifth start of the second half and continues to serve as the clear No. 2 catcher behind Roberto Perez, who checks back into the starting nine for Sunday's series finale.