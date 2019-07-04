Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Starting in series finale
Plawecki will start at catcher and bat seventh Thursday against the Royals.
He'll be spelling top backstop Roberto Perez, who is receiving a maintenance day after three consecutive turns behind the dish. Perez's quality defense and surprising emergence as a power source this season should keep him locked into a heavy volume of starts every week, leaving minimal opportunities available for Plawecki.
