Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Swats first homer
Plawecki went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Getting his second start of the season, Plawecki made his first hit with Cleveland count. The 28-year-old remains firmly behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart, but Perez's limitations at the plate could eventually open the door for Plawecki to move into something closer to a timeshare if he heats up.
