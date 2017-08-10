Perez went 1-for-2 with a pair of sacrifice bunts and one strikeout in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to Colorado.

Wednesday's effort isn't worth much in fantasy terms, but Perez had three successful at-bats on the day -- a noteworthy accomplishment considering his struggles this season. With Yan Gomes hitting a small slump, Perez has received a start in three of the Tribe's last five games. That said, his .179 average is in no way a danger to Gomes' starting gig.