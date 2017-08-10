Indians' Roberto Perez: Does his job in extra-inning loss
Perez went 1-for-2 with a pair of sacrifice bunts and one strikeout in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to Colorado.
Wednesday's effort isn't worth much in fantasy terms, but Perez had three successful at-bats on the day -- a noteworthy accomplishment considering his struggles this season. With Yan Gomes hitting a small slump, Perez has received a start in three of the Tribe's last five games. That said, his .179 average is in no way a danger to Gomes' starting gig.
More News
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Unproductive in early half of year•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Starting Game 1 on Saturday•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Homers off Kershaw in loss•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Starting at Coors Field on Wednesday•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Early efforts prove uninspiring•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Unproductive in limited playing time•
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...