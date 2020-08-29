site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-roberto-perez-takes-seat-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Roberto Perez: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perez isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Perez reached base four times and knocked in one run Friday, but he'll retreat to the bench for the second game of the series. Sandy Leon will start behind the dish.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read