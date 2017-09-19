Bieber -- who worked his way from Low-A Lake County to Double-A Akron in 2017 -- finished the minor-league season with a 10-5 record, 2.86 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 28 starts.

In just his second professional season, the Tribe's fourth-round pick in 2016 blew the roof off by tearing through the organization's minor-league ladder. Bieber's overall 162:10 K:BB was simply unreal, and his ability to dominate at three levels without a problem was more than impressive. The 22-year-old right-hander actually got better as the competition stiffened, lowering his ERA and BAA at each stop along the journey. Bieber has earned himself a nice long look in next spring's camp, but a spot in the big-league rotation is still at least two years away, assuming he continues to have success.